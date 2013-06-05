TOKYO, June 5 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Wednesday he did not think the nation's growth strategy
announced earlier fell short of market expectations following a
plunge by Tokyo stocks to a two-month low.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga refrained from
commenting on stock prices and he said at a regular news
conference that Japan's economy recovering without doubt.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had pledged
to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set up special
economic zones to attract foreign businesses in a latest tranche
of measures aimed at boosting economic growth.
But the benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 3.8 percent
to a two-month low after Abe's growth strategy failed to
enthuse investors.