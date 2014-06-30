TOKYO, June 30 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Monday North Korea's missile launch the previous day
violated a United Nations resolution and that Tokyo would
respond in cooperation with other nations, such as the United
States and South Korea.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news
conference Japan and North Korea would hold talks in Beijing
from Tuesday as scheduled.
North Korea agreed last month to reopen an investigation
into the fate of Japanese citizens it kidnapped decades ago. In
return, Japan will ease some economic sanctions when the probe
starts and consider humanitarian aid later.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into
the sea east of its coast on Sunday, South Korea's military
said, defying a U.N. ban on the isolated North testing such
weapons.
(Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing
by Paul Tait)