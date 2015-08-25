TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that recent movements in financial markets have been rough and that the country will continue to cooperate with Group of Seven financial authorities and take steps if needed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that the government will continue to closely monitor market moves.

He repeated that Japan's economy continues its gradual recovery as corporate earnings are at record highs and as the job market and wages are improving.

