TOKYO Feb 12 The Japanese government will
continue to monitor financial markets with a sense of urgency
and will take appropriate steps if needed, its chief spokesman
said on Friday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news
conference that Japan's economy is firm with corporate earnings
at record-high levels.
The dollar was trading around 112.30 yen after
falling below 111 yen on Thursday to hit its lowest level since
October 2014, triggering market speculation that Tokyo could
intervene in the market to prevent a further yen spike.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell over 4 percent on
Friday.
