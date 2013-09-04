(Repeats to more subscribers)
TOKYO, Sept 4 Almost half of Japanese charitable
foundations, some of which have sizable assets, think Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will need to increase his economic stimulus
measures to get the country onto a sustainable recovery path,
according to a survey.
A survey by Mizuho Securities of more than 400 such
non-profit foundations, a relatively little known group of
investors, also showed they were eager to boost foreign stocks
while planning to cut holdings in structured notes and Japanese
investment trusts called toshins.
Still, most of foundations put safety over higher returns,
and virtually none showed interest in alternative investments
such as hedge funds and private equity.
In the Mizuho survey, 55 percent of 408 polled foundations
did not expect Japan's inflation rate to reach 2 percent in two
years, a policy goal the Bank of Japan (BOJ) set when it
unveiled a massive two-year stimulus plan this year. Another 28
percent said they expect the inflation objective to be met.
Japan's core consumer price rose 0.7 percent in July,
ostensibly in line with the BOJ's policy objectives, data showed
last week, though the rise was driven mostly by energy price
hikes, not necessarily by stronger domestic demand.
In the survey, 49 percent of the foundations expected Japan
to step up stimulus as Abe's policies will not boost the economy
as much as targeted, while 21 percent said the Japanese economy
was on a sustainable recovery path.
A small number of investors saw scenarios such as
stagflation, a return to deflation and an all-out selling in
Japanese assets due to mounting concerns on the country's dire
fiscal conditions. Japan's debt is more than twice the size of
its economy.
It isn't clear how much of total investment in Japan is done
by the foundations, as their activity is combined with
households in the BOJ's flow of funds survey.
While the exact size of investments by these foundations is
hard to gauge, BOJ estimates put the total assets held by
Japan's non-profit sector, which include schools and religious
groups, at 48.9 trillion yen ($489 billion) as of March.
About one-half of the respondents in the Mizuho survey have
assets of more than 1 billion yen, and seven said they had more
than 50 billion yen.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)