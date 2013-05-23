TOKYO May 24 Investors in Japan might keep a
close eye on sales of the homely horse mackerel as an early
warning of any trouble ahead.
The good news is that in the more confident Japan of 2013,
tuna remains king.
So says Mizuho Securities economist Kenta Ishizu, who
believes he has found a leading indicator of Japanese consumer
demand that relies on two of the most common items on a sushi
menu: Japanese horse mackerel and tuna.
Ishizu was looking for patterns in Japanese consumer
behaviour that would point to the impact of "Abenomics" -- the
monetary and fiscal stimulus central to the government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
Horse mackerel, also called jack mackerel, or "aji" in
Japanese, is an oily fish that is far cheaper than bluefin tuna
or "maguro," the mainstay of sushi menus around the world.
Using data on household spending, Ishizu has developed a
"Tuna-Mackerel Index", which shows how much the average Japanese
family is spending on tuna relative to mackerel based on
government-compiled data.
Remarkably, the index appears to have both anticipated the
sharp decline in spending that followed the global financial
crisis of 2008 and the stock market boom that came in late 2012
with hopes for Abenomics.
The sushi index has risen for two consecutive months, based
on the most recent data for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communication. The March reading -- the most recent available -
showed the largest percentage gain since August last year.
"There is a possibility here that consumer psychology is
proving more resilient," Ishizu said in a research note for
clients published this week.
A beef and pork pairing might have worked as well, but fears
of mad cow disease a decade ago led to import restrictions on
beef and health concerns that skewed the data, Ishizu said.
Meanwhile, consumer spending on "small extravagances" like
sea urchin, or "uni", and musk melons have also been trending up
since the middle of 2012. Even so, Ishizu said the gains could
prove short lived.
"If consumers don't see higher wages and economic recovery
that they can feel, there's a real risk that the tuna-mackerel
index could come tumbling back down," he said.