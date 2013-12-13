TOKYO Dec 13 Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Japan agreed to boost bilateral currency swaps with some Southeast Asian nations ahead of its weekend summit meeting with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo.

Japan has doubled currency swap arrangements with Indonesia and the Philippines to $22.76 billion and $12 billion, respectively, while re-entering a swap deal with Singapore at US$3 billion, Aso told reporters.

The minister said he hoped these deals would help stabilise regional financial markets and facilitate trade and investment in the region.