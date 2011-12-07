Nissan Motor's Iwaki factory is seen in Iwaki, about 50km (31 miles) from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim/Files

TOKYO Japan's manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in six months in the face of Europe's debt crisis and a worsening global growth outlook, a Reuters poll showed, boding ill for the economy as it recovers from a slump triggered by the March disaster.

In a sign that rebuilding in the tsunami-hit areas is underpinning domestic demand, sentiment among non-manufacturers improved for the second straight month, according to the monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey due out December 15.

But manufacturers at the heart of Japan's export-reliant economy are struggling to cope with the yen's prolonged strength, a global slowdown, a slump in demand for electronics products and floods in Thailand.

The poll suggests that the BOJ's closely watched tankan is likely to show worsening of big manufacturer sentiment, keeping the central bank under pressure to ease again although further easing may not be needed anytime soon, analysts said.

"Orders from within and outside Japan are declining due to the worsening of the European and U.S. economies as well as monetary tightening in China," one machinery firm said in the survey.

The manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, tumbled six points from November to minus 5, meaning pessimists outnumber optimists, the Reuters Tankan showed on Wednesday. It was the third straight month of declines.

The index is expected to stay negative three months ahead, at minus 4, according to the survey taken from November 17 to December 2.

UNDER PRESSURE

The poll of 400 big firms, of which 252 responded, suggests the BOJ's December tankan will also turn out gloomy, keeping the central bank under pressure to ease policy again to sustain recovery before some $155 billion in reconstruction spending trickles into the economy.

"I don't expect sentiment to continue to worsen as Japan has a budget to rebuild the northeast coast. Materials makers may eventually rebound. Manufacturers will also recover, but it will take a little more time," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"The BOJ doesn't need to ease policy right away. But there is a risk that sentiment among manufacturers won't improve as quickly."

Companies in sectors such as transport equipment and electric machinery blamed the yen's rise and severe flooding in Thailand for a decline in output and sales. The index for autos and transport equipment tumbled 22 points to plus 7.

The index for non-manufacturers improved by 3 points to plus 6, and is expected to hold steady over the next three months, led by gains in sectors including real estate and construction, wholesalers and utilities.

The BOJ's September tankan showed on October 3 that big manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in the third quarter on the back of the post-disaster recovery, but that companies were cautious about business in the months ahead.

Compared with three months ago, the manufacturing sentiment index in the Reuters Tankan was down 13 points, but the non-manufacturing index was up 3 points.

Japan's economy rebounded from a post-quake recession and grew 1.5 percent in July-September on the back of a quick recovery in manufacturers' supply chains and output, but it is expected to suffer a marked slowdown this quarter.

The BOJ holds this year's last scheduled policy-setting meeting on December 20-21. It has signalled its readiness to ease again if its scenario of a moderate recovery comes under threat.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Radford)