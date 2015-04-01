File photo of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese business confidence among manufacturers stalled in the first quarter, a central bank survey showed, underscoring the fragile economic recovery and clouding the outlook for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to reflate the country out of deflation.

Big companies also expect to cut capital expenditure in the fiscal year that began on Wednesday, a worrying sign for the Bank of Japan as it prints money aggressively in the hope of nudging companies and households to boost spending.

"We can see that companies are more worried about overseas demand. At the same time, the measure of domestic demand has not improved," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The capital expenditure forecasts also raise doubts about the likelihood of achieving the BOJ's inflation target," he said.

The headline index gauging big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 12 in March, unchanged from three months ago, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a median market forecast of plus 14.

Big non-manufacturers' sentiment improved by 2 points to plus 19, compared with a median forecast of plus 17, the closely-watched survey showed.

Both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to worsen slightly in the coming three months, the survey showed, suggesting that the recovery from a sales tax hike in April 2014 is not accelerating.

The survey will be among data that BOJ policymakers scrutinise at its rate review next week for clues on whether their massive monetary stimulus is working its way through wider sectors of the economy.

Japan's economy emerged from last year's mild recession as the weak yen has lifted exports and factory output. But household spending remains weak and inflation has ground to a halt, keeping alive expectations the BOJ will ease monetary policy again sometime in 2015.

(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Mari Saito and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Borsuk)