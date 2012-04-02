TOKYO, April 2 Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment was unchanged in the first quarter from the quarter before, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, in a sign they remain worried about the yen's strength and global economic slowdown. The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was minus 4 in March, unchanged from December and lower than the median market forecast for minus 1, the closely watched quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday. Details were as follows: March 2012 June 2012 Dec 2011 ************************************************************** Manufacturers Large -4 (-1) -3 (+2) -4 Medium -7 -8 -3 Small -10 (-8) -15 (-7) -8 Non-manufacturers Large +5 (+5) +5 (+6) +4 Medium -1 -5 -4 Small -11 (-13) -16 (-14) -14 ************************************************************** 2012/13 March survey CAPITAL SPENDING All firms -1.3 Large Firms 0.0 (+1.0) Manufacturers +3.6 Non-manufacturers -2.0 Medium Firms +3.4 Manufacturers +4.0 Non-manufacturers +3.0 Small Firms -12.9 (-18.8) Manufacturers -18.8 Non-manufacturers -9.1 Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting a favourable business environment minus those reporting unfavourable conditions. The survey period: Feb. 23 to March 30 The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,894 of which 2,344 were large firms. To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on