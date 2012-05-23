TOKYO, May 24 Japan's corporate mood picked up slightly in May and is seen improving further ahead as the economy slowly recovers from the damage caused by last year's earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although concerns about Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk. The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's key tankan survey, underlined firmness of service-sector companies that could benefit from reconstruction-driven demand. Sentiment at manufacturers - a key driver for the world's No.3 economy - is lagging behind. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 2011 AUG (f'cast) MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +8) +2 +1 +2 -11 -5 -5 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( +4) +2 -6 +4 -8 -4 -6 - Textiles/paper ( +9) 0 -33 +11 -9 0 -20 - Chemicals ( +5) +4 +5 +5 0 -5 -5 - Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 -15 -12 -12 -12 -12 - Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) 0 0 +14 -22 0 +12 (Manufactured products) (+10) +3 +6 0 -13 -6 -4 - Food (+20) +20 +33 0 0 +17 0 - Metal products/machinery ( +9) +3 +5 -9 -28 -10 -10 - Electric machinery (+17) -6 -9 -8 -29 -29 -4 - Autos/transport equipment ( +6) +12 +15 +27 +14 +14 +7 - Precision machinery/others( -8) 0 +7 0 +8 +7 -9 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+18) +11 +10 +5 +5 +6 +6 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( +4) 0 +10 -16 -5 -15 -8 - Retail/wholesale (+22) +5 -6 +7 +11 +7 +13 - Wholesalers (+33) +9 +6 +17 +18 +6 +26 - Retailers (+10) 0 -15 0 +4 +8 +4 - Information/communications(+21) +27 +7 +13 -8 +8 +27 - Transport/utility ( +4) -8 0 -9 0 0 -4 - Other services (+38) +38 +42 +24 +18 +22 +10 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- AUG (f'cast) ( +8) - (+18) - JUNE(f'cast) - ( -3) - ( +5) MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): June 21 July 19 Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 286 firms responded to the poll, conducted from May 7 to 21. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.