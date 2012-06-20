TOKYO, June 21 Japan's corporate mood turned
pessimistic in June for the first time in four months, a Reuters
poll showed, as Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis, a
strong yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took
their toll on manufacturers' sentiment.
The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank
of Japan's tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese
economy, also showed optimism among service-sector companies
held steady in June due to reconstruction-driven demand
following last year's natural disaster.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2012
SEPT (f'cast) JUNE MAY APR MAR FEB JAN
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( +4) -3 +2 +1 +2 -11 -5
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( -2) -2 +2 -6 +4 -8 -4
- Textiles/paper ( 0) +9 0 -33 +11 -9 0
- Chemicals ( +5) -5 +4 +5 +5 0 -5
- Oil refinery/ceramics (-13) 0 0 -15 -12 -12 -12
- Steel/nonferrous metals (-11) -11 0 0 +14 -22 0
(Manufactured products) ( +6) -4 +3 +6 0 -13 -6
- Food (+20) +20 +20 +33 0 0 +17
- Metal products/machinery ( 0) -3 +3 +5 -9 -28 -10
- Electric machinery (+15) -12 -6 -9 -8 -29 -29
- Autos/transport equipment ( 0) 0 +12 +15 +27 +14 +14
- Precision machinery/others( 0) 0 0 +7 0 +8 +7
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS ( +7) +11 +11 +10 +5 +5 +6
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction (-10) 0 0 +10 -16 -5 -15
- Retail/wholesale (+14) +14 +5 -6 +7 +11 +7
- Wholesalers (+16) +16 +9 +6 +17 +18 +6
- Retailers (+11) +11 0 -15 0 +4 +8
- Information/communications(+21) +37 +27 +7 +13 -8 +8
- Transport/utility (-11) -3 -8 0 -9 0 0
- Other services (+20) +13 +38 +42 +24 +18 +22
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
SEPT (f'cast) ( +4) - ( +7) -
JUNE(f'cast) -3 ( -3) 0 ( +5)
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
JAN +11 - -2 -
DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1
NOV +16 - -13 -
OCT +19 - -6 -
SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2
AUG +22 - -10 -
JULY +12 - -12 -
JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5
MAY +4 - -15 -
APR 0 - -14 -
MAR -8 -14 -22 -14
FEB -13 - -31 -
JAN -19 - -34 -
DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21
NOV -28 - -35 -
OCT -35 - -33 -
SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24
AUG -42 - -38 -
JULY -43 - -38 -
JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
July 19
Aug 24
Sept 20
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of
280 firms responded to the poll, conducted from June 1 to 18.
The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of
respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they
are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.