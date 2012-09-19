Sep 20 Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit its
lowest since February and is expected to stay negative in the
coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with the global slowdown
and friction with China clouding the outlook for the
export-reliant economy.
The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in
the economy, comes after the BOJ eased policy on Wednesday by
boosting its asset purchase programme.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey.
A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists:
2012
DEC (f'cast) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( -4) -5 -4 -2 -3 +2 +1
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( -8) -6 -5 0 -2 +2 -6
- Textiles/paper ( 0) -9 -9 -9 +9 0 -33
- Chemicals (-18) -13 0 +10 -5 +4 +5
- Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 0 -15 0 0 -15
- Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) +11 -12 0 -11 0 0
(Manufactured products) ( -2) -5 -4 -3 -4 +3 +6
- Food (+25) +25 0 0 +20 +20 +33
- Metal products/machinery ( -9) -4 -4 0 -3 +3 +5
- Electric machinery ( 0) -13 -10 -13 -12 -6 -9
- Autos/transport equipment ( -6) +6 0 +5 0 +12 +15
- Precision machinery/others( 0) -7 +9 0 0 0 +7
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) +7 +8 +8 +11 +11 +10
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction ( +5) -9 0 -9 0 0 +10
- Retail/wholesale ( +8) +2 +13 +18 +14 +5 -6
- Wholesalers (+18) +12 +28 +23 +16 +9 +6
- Retailers ( 0) -5 -5 +13 +11 0 -15
- Information/communications(+15) +20 +14 +16 +37 +27 +7
- Transport/utility ( -4) -4 -4 -8 -3 -8 0
- Other services (+26) +26 +17 +16 +13 +38 +42
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
DEC (f'cast) ( -4) - ( +10) -
SEPT -5 ( +1) +7 ( +6)
AUG -4 - +8 -
JULY -2 - +8 -
JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 269
responded to the poll, taken from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14.
The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber
optimists.