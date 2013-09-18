TOKYO, Sept 19 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers slipped in September from a three-year high the
previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as concerns
about slowing growth in emerging markets hit exporters and a
weaker yen pushed up import costs.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's survey.
2013
DEC (f'cast) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS (+19) +12 +16 +13 +15 +7 -4
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) (+24) +12 +20 +4 +12 0 -12
- Textiles/paper (-20) -10 0 -20 -20 -30 -18
- Chemicals (+33) +19 +28 +5 +20 +9 -9
- Oil refinery/ceramics (+29) +15 +14 +15 +12 +25 -15
- Steel/nonferrous metals (+42) +17 +30 +20 +27 -10 -11
(Manufactured products) (+15) +12 +14 +16 +17 +13 +3
- Food ( 0) +14 +29 +14 +43 0 -20
- Metal products/machinery ( +9) +13 +8 +16 +18 +22 +21
- Electric machinery (+15) +3 +15 +15 +6 +10 -14
- Autos/transport equipment (+26) +27 +21 +29 +21 +7 +14
- Precision machinery/others(+25) +9 +9 +7 +17 +9 0
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+23) +20 +23 +18 +20 +19 +12
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction (+36) +36 +27 +21 +25 +18 +17
- Retail/wholesale (+13) +5 +16 +15 +10 +18 +19
- Wholesalers (+13) +19 +33 +18 +18 +32 +20
- Retailers (+13) -4 +4 +12 +4 +8 +19
- Information/communications(+26) +42 +38 +26 +40 +40 +19
- Transport/utility (+12) 0 -5 -4 +4 -4 -15
- Other services (+35) +28 +37 +32 +26 +33 +23
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
DEC 2013 (f'cast) (+19) - (+23) -
SEPT (f'cast) +12 (+10) +20 (+12)
Aug +16 - +23 -
July +13 - +18 -
JUNE +15 +4 +20 +12
MAY +7 - +19 -
APR -4 - +12 -
MAR -11 -8 +12 +6
FEB -13 - +8 -
JAN -17 - +10 -
DEC 2012 -18 -12 +5 +4
NOV -19 - +1 -
OCT -17 - +7 -
SEPT -5 -3 +7 +8
AUG -4 - +8 -
JULY -2 - +8 -
JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release date of Reuters Tankan in 2013. Release times are 8:30
a.m. (2330 GMT previous day):
Oct 17
Nov 14
Dec 9
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 big and midsize manufacturers
and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A
total of 275 responded to the poll, taken Aug. 30-Sept. 13.