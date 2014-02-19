* Manufacturers' Feb sentiment index +18, service sector +30

* Indexes seen sliding in May after sales tax hike

* Reuters poll strongly correlates with BOJ tankan survey

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, Feb 20 Sentiment at Japanese manufacturers slipped in February for the first time in five months and is seen sliding further, a Reuters poll showed, a worrying sign the economy may be ill-equipped to cope with a planned sales tax hike in April without further stimulus.

Companies also voiced concern about weak shipments to China and risks from emerging market economies which are key markets for Japanese goods.

In the Reuters Tankan poll, the sentiment index for manufacturers, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell by one point to plus 18 from plus 19 in January.

The manufacturers' mood was dampened by electric machinery and precision machinery industries, with the respective indexes down by 23 points and 8 points.

A total 256 firms responded to the poll of 400 big and medium firms taken Feb. 3-17.

Worryingly, the mood is seen worsening further over the next three months, indicating Japanese businesses were preparing for a chill in demand after the sale tax hike takes effect in April.

The poll results is another reminder to policy makers that the world's third-biggest economy is in for a testing period this year, and follow underwhelming fourth quarter growth data this week showing disappointing exports, private consumption and capital spending.

"It will take time for overall demand to recover," a nonferrous metal company said in the Reuters survey.

One retailer said: "Construction demand before a sales tax hike has been brisk, but other goods are not selling well."

The Reuters poll strongly correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which is due on April 1.

The BOJ stuck to its expansionary monetary policy on Tuesday and extended special loan programs to help buoy growth, reiterating its upbeat view on the economy.

While the central bank is in no mood to act immediately, market pressure for further stimulus may heighten in coming months if there is more evidence that personal consumption is losing momentum, some analysts say.

In the latest Reuters survey, confidence at non-manufacturers including retailers rose to its highest reading of plus 30 on record.

However, the service-sector mood is seen worsening sharply in the next three months, likely reflecting an expected drop in demand for items such as cars after the sales tax hike kicks in.

The sentiment indexes for manufacturers and service-sector firms are seen sliding to plus 14 and plus 15 each in May.

Confidence in the auto industry is seen plunging by 51 points to minus 22, while retailers' mood is also seen worsening sharply from plus 12 to minus 29, boding ill for private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of the economy.

Monday's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP has dashed hopes that a rush in household spending ahead of the April tax hike would cushion the pain from sluggish export growth.

Recent turmoil in emerging markets is another risk factor, though BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated that the central bank stood ready to act if needed.

"If risks materialise, we will not hesitate adjusting policy, but for now Japan's economy is on track and moving in line with our forecasts," he said.