* Big manufacturers' mood worsens 3 points to +12
* Big non-manufacturers' mood up 2 points to +25
* Big firms plan 10.9 pct rise in FY 2015/16 capex
* Most firms see conditions worsen ahead - tankan
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 1 The confidence of Japan's big
manufacturers worsened in the three months to September, the
central bank's tankan survey found on Thursday, raising doubts
the government's "Abenomics" policies of fiscal and monetary
stimulus can do much more to improve Japan Inc's cautious
economic outlook.
The service-sector's mood, however, improved to more than a
two-decade high and big firms maintained their bullish capital
expenditure plans, offering some relief to policymakers worried
at growing signs that Japan may slide into another recession.
While the mixed reading alone may not nudge the Bank of
Japan into expanding stimulus immediately, it will keep the BOJ
under pressure to offer monetary support to keep overseas
headwinds from curtailing corporate spending plans too severely,
analysts say.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment fell by
3 points to plus 12, marking the first deterioration in three
quarters and roughly matching a median market forecast, the
BOJ's quarterly business sentiment survey showed on Thursday
"The tankan showed Japanese corporate sentiment held firm
despite a recent run of weak data. Our main scenario is for the
BOJ to wait until next April before easing policy further," said
Yuichiro Nagai, an economist at Barclays Capital Japan.
"That said, we cannot rule out the chance of additional
easing this month, if another weak indicator heightens the
chance of a recession."
Machinery makers were particularly hit hard by slumping
demand for construction equipment and industrial robots in
China, the tankan survey showed.
By contrast, big non-manufacturers' sentiment improved 2
points to plus 25, its highest level since 1991, as retailers
enjoyed falling energy costs and a surge in shoppers from China
at department stores across Japan.
Both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect
conditions to worsen three months ahead, reflecting looming
uncertainty over whether demand in emerging markets will pick
up.
Still, big firms expect to increase capital spending by 10.9
percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2016, up from their
plans three months ago and exceeding market forecasts.
The tankan will be among key indicators for central bank
policymakers to scrutinise when they meet for two rate reviews
this month - one next week, and another on Oct. 30 when the BOJ
publishes fresh long-term economic and price forecasts.
GLOOMY OUTLOOK
Japan's economy shrank in April-June and analysts expect
growth to recover only modestly or even contract again in the
third quarter, as exports and output slump due to weak demand in
emerging Asian markets.
The BOJ has stressed that it will look through the effect of
lower oil prices and won't respond to temporary economic slumps,
as long as companies keep increasing wages and capital
expenditure.
But the patchy reading highlights the fragile nature of
Japan's recovery, swayed heavily by the economic health of China
and other emerging markets.
Companies of almost all sizes and sectors see conditions
deteriorating three months ahead, including retailers now
enjoying booming sales from surging inbound tourism, the survey
found.
"Considering the falls in factory output and instability in
financial markets, it's not certain whether big firms will stick
with those (rosy spending) plans," said Koichi Haji, chief
economist at NLI Research Institute.
