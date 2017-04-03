TOKYO, April 3 The Bank of Japan released its
closely watched quarterly tankan survey of corporate activity in
Japan. (Median forecasts from Reuters poll of economists in
parentheses.)
Details were as follows:
March 2017 June 2017 Dec 2016
-------------------------------------------------------
Manufacturers
Large +12 (+14) +11 (+13) +10
Medium +11 +4 +6
Small +5 ( +3) 0 ( +1) +1
Non-manufacturers
Large +20 (+20) +16 (+18) +18
Medium +17 +10 +16
Small +4 ( +2) -1 ( -1) +2
-------------------------------------------------------
2017/18
Mar Survey
CAPITAL SPENDING
All firms -1.3
Large Firms +0.6
Manufacturers +5.3
Non-manufacturers -2.0
Medium Firms +17.5
Manufacturers +16.5
Non-manufacturers +18.1
Small Firms -22.6
Manufacturers -10.6
Non-manufacturers -27.5
RECURRING PROFITS
All firms -1.1
Large Firms -0.2
Manufacturers -0.3
Non-manufacturers -0.1
Medium Firms -0.3
Manufacturers -0.2
Non-manufacturers -0.3
Small Firms -4.6
Manufacturers +1.0
Non-manufacturers -6.5
CORPORATE FINANCE
Financial Position (percentage of firms saying they find
financial conditions easy minus those who find conditions are
tight)
March Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms +16 +15
Large +24 +24
Medium +24 +22
Small +9 +9
-------------------------------------------------------
Lending Attitude of Financial Institutions (percentage of firms
that find banks' lending attitude accommodative minus those who
find it severe)
March Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms +24 +24
Large +27 +27
Medium +28 +28
Small +20 +21
-------------------------------------------------------
EMPLOYMENT DIFFUSION INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had
excess workers minus those saying they had insufficient workers)
March Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms -25 -21
Large Firms -15 -13
Manufacturers -8 -6
Non-manufacturers -22 -19
Small Firms -28 -24
Manufacturers -19 -14
Non-manufacturers -34 -31
-------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCTION CAPACITY INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had
excess capacity minus those saying they had insufficient
capacity)
March Dec
-------------------------------------------------------
All firms -2 0
Large Firms 0 0
Manufacturers +1 +1
Non-manufacturers -1 -2
Small Firms -3 -1
Manufacturers 0 +2
Non-manufacturers -4 -2
-------------------------------------------------------
Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting a
favourable business environment minus those reporting
unfavourable conditions. The survey period: February 27 to March
31. The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,799, of
which 2,118 were large firms. To view the BOJ's table on the
survey, click here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)