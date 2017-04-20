* April manufacturers' sentiment index +26 vs +25 in March
* Service-sector index +28 in April vs +26 in March
* Business mood seen slipping over next three months
* Companies wary about strong yen, geopolitical risks
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
(Adds analyst quote on yen)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, April 20 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers has risen for an eighth straight month to a level
not seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis, a
Reuters survey found, reflecting output and export gains led by
overseas economic recovery.
The Reuters' monthly poll - which tracks the Bank of Japan's
key quarterly tankan - also showed confidence at service-sector
firms hit a three-month high, a sign that the effects of an
export-led economic recovery are spreading - albeit gradually.
The Reuters Tankan highlights the signs of life Japan's
economy has shown in recent months as global demand has
recovered, despite the weakness in private consumption that
constitutes about 60 percent of the economy.
In the poll of 529 large- and mid-sized firms, conducted
between April 4-17 in which 261 responded, the sentiment index
for manufacturers rose one point to 26 in April, led by
manufacturers of items such as food, metals and machinery.
It was the highest reading since August 2007, a year before
the collapse of a U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers triggered
the global financial crisis.
At plus 28, the service-sector gauge was up two points in
April from March, led by wholesalers.
"Currencies are stable, which provides favourable conditions
for exporters. The machine tools market also remains in an
uptrend," a manager at a nonferrous metals producer wrote in the
survey, which companies answer anonymously.
But manufacturers and non-manufacturers expected conditions
to worsen in the coming three months, highlighting their
concerns about a strong yen, analysts say. Geopolitical risks
such as North Korea's missile threats, and uncertainty over the
policies of U.S. President Donald Trump weigh on the outlook.
"Rising sentiment despite the dollar's fall below 110 yen
during the survey period underscores that underlying conditions
are firm," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
"But deterioration in the outlook sentiment suggest that
manufacturers are becoming cautious about a strong yen."
The sentiment index was seen lower at 20 for manufacturers
and 26 for non-manufacturers in July.
"Uncertainty is mounting overseas, with emerging markets and
resource-producing economies undershooting, while protectionism
is on the rise - as seen in Britain's vote to exit the European
Union and the results of the U.S. presidential election," a
manager at a machinery maker wrote in the survey.
The BOJ's last tankan out on April 3 showed big
manufacturers' business confidence improved for a second
straight quarter to hit a one-and-a-half year high, and
service-sector sentiment improved for the first time in six
quarters.
The central bank survey also showed companies remained
upbeat on their capital expenditure plans, offering hope the
economic recovery will gather momentum in coming months.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer and Sam
Holmes)