TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese manufacturing sentiment this month slid to its lowest since the aftermath of the earthquake last March, a Reuters poll showed, indicating the world's No.3 economy may struggle to recover quickly from a slump on weak global demand and a strong yen. The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, casts doubt on hopes for a fast rebound after floods in Thailand, the yen's rise and Europe's sovereign debt crisis dealt a blow to corporate morale. The sentiment index for non-manufacturers, which includes construction, real estate and other firms that could benefit from rebuilding in areas battered by last year's disaster, also edged down, though it stayed positive for the eighth straight month. Reflecting recent signs of a pick-up in the global economy and the yen's retreat from record-high levels, however, manufacturing mood is expected to improve over the next three months, although it will remain pessimistic. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2012 2011 MAY(f'cast) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( -4) -11 -5 -5 +1 +6 +8 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -6) -8 -4 -6 +5 +2 +2 - Textiles/paper ( +9) -9 0 -20 0 -11 +10 - Chemicals ( -5) 0 -5 -5 +5 +11 +5 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-12) -12 -12 -12 0 0 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-22) -22 0 +12 +12 0 -12 (Manufactured products) ( -3) -13 -6 -4 -1 +9 +10 - Food (+17) 0 +17 0 0 0 0 - Metal products/machinery ( -9) -28 -10 -10 -16 0 +9 - Electric machinery ( -4) -29 -29 -4 -5 +4 +5 - Autos/transport equipment ( -7) +14 +14 +7 +29 +33 +27 - Precision machinery/others( +8) +8 +7 -9 -7 +7 +9 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS ( +5) +5 +6 +6 +3 +1 +3 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (-10) -5 -15 -8 -19 -13 -12 - Retail/wholesale ( +5) +11 +7 +13 +9 +5 +10 - Wholesalers ( +6) +18 +6 +26 +16 +16 +12 - Retailers ( +5) +4 +8 +4 +5 -4 +9 - Information/communications( +8) -8 +8 +27 +27 +15 +19 - Transport/utility ( -9) 0 0 -4 -12 -8 -7 - Other services (+26) +18 +22 +10 +13 +7 +7 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- MAY 2012(f'cast) ( -4) - ( +5) - MAR (f'cast) - ( -5) - ( 0) FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - APRIL -76 - -38 - MAR -78 -58 -37 -31 FEB -74 - -39 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): Mar 22 Apr 19 May 24 June 21 July 19 Aug 24 Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6 The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 248 firms responded to the poll, conducted from Feb.3 to 20. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.