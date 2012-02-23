* Manufacturer sentiment index -11 in Feb, non-manuf +5
* Manufacturer mood in May seen at -4, non-manuf +5
* Reuters poll closely correlated to BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese manufacturing
sentiment this month slid to its lowest since the aftermath of
the earthquake last March, a Reuters poll showed, indicating the
world's No.3 economy may struggle to recover quickly from a
slump on weak global demand and a strong yen.
The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
quarterly tankan survey, casts doubt on hopes for a fast rebound
after floods in Thailand, the yen's rise and Europe's sovereign
debt crisis dealt a blow to corporate morale.
The sentiment index for non-manufacturers, which includes
construction, real estate and other firms that could benefit
from rebuilding in areas battered by last year's disaster, also
edged down, though it stayed positive for the eighth straight
month.
Reflecting recent signs of a pick-up in
the global economy and the yen's retreat from record-high
levels, however, manufacturing mood is expected to improve over
the next three months, although it will remain pessimistic.
"I think February marks the bottom of the deterioration in
manufaturers' sentiment in Japan," said Yuichi Kodama, chief
economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.
"Sentiment is expected to improve in March as inventory
adjustment in electronic parts will be over, pain from the
strong yen will likely ease - though we need to be cautious on
forex moves - and full-fledged reconstruction demand is seen
emerging."
The manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, fell six points to minus 11, the third
consecutive month of negative readings.
That marked the lowest reading since last April when the
index dropped by a record amount in the wake of the magnitude
9.0 earthquake and deadly tsunami that triggered the worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years and tipped the economy into a
recession.
Although the economy rebounded in July-September led by
post-disaster reconstruction demand, it shrank a
bigger-than-expected 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, as Thai
floods, the stubbornly strong yen and weak demand hurt exports.
The manufacturing index is seen improving to minus 4 in
three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which
248 responded in the Feb.3-20 survey period.
The index for non-manufacturers fell one point to plus 5,
and is expected to stay flat in May, underpinned by
reconstruction-related demand.
"Demand for industrial machinery has hit an adjustment phase
as Europe and emerging economies remain stagnant and a strong
yen has been taking root," one steel maker said in the poll.
"We are suffering from the persistent effects of a big drop
in demand for semiconductors, the yen's historical strength and
uncertainty over the global economic outlook," said a
manufacturing firm.
The indexes for steel/nonferrous metals and electric
machinery sectors stood at -22 and -29 respectively, the lowest
levels since the aftermath of the Lehman shock in 2008, with
companies grappling with high commodity costs and sluggish
demand for electronics goods.
The BOJ's closely-watched tankan in December
showed big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic in the
final quarter of 2011.
The central bank last week boosted asset purchases and set
an inflation goal of 1 percent, pledging to maintain ultra-easy
policy until that price level is in sight in a sign of a more
aggressive policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.
The central bank's surprise easing helped send the yen to
multi-month lows against most other major currencies, as it
encouraged speculators to crank yen-selling into high gear. The
dollar hovered at around 79.75 yen, not far from a 6-1/2
month high of 79.89 yen marked on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan's economy to recover
gradually in 2012 as delayed reconstruction efforts after the
March 2011 disaster finally gather momentum.