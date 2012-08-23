Aug 24 Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment
worsened in August and they remained pessimistic for a third
straight month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign that Europe's
debt crisis, a global slowdown and a stubbornly strong yen are
taking their toll on the export-reliant economy.
The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in
the economy, also showed the service-sector mood stayed positive
for a 14th straight month, as rebuilding from last year's
earthquake and tsunami supports the world's third-largest
economy.
Manufacturers and non-manufacturers - which include firms
engaged in retailing, real estate and construction - expect
business conditions to edge up albeit slightly over the next
three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which
278 responded during the Aug. 6-21 survey period.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey.
A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists:
2012
NOV (f'cast) AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR MAR
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( -2) -4 -2 -3 +2 +1 +2
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( -5) -5 0 -2 +2 -6 +4
- Textiles/paper (-18) -9 -9 +9 0 -33 +11
- Chemicals ( 0) 0 +10 -5 +4 +5 +5
- Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 -15 0 0 -15 -12
- Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) -12 0 -11 0 0 +14
(Manufactured products) ( 0) -4 -3 -4 +3 +6 0
- Food (+33) 0 0 +20 +20 +33 0
- Metal products/machinery ( +3) -4 0 -3 +3 +5 -9
- Electric machinery ( 0) -10 -13 -12 -6 -9 -8
- Autos/transport equipment (-12) 0 +5 0 +12 +15 +27
- Precision machinery/others( 0) +9 0 0 0 +7 0
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+12) +8 +8 +11 +11 +10 +5
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction ( +4) 0 -9 0 0 +10 -16
- Retail/wholesale (+10) +13 +18 +14 +5 -6 +7
- Wholesalers (+24) +28 +23 +16 +9 +6 +17
- Retailers ( -5) -5 +13 +11 0 -15 0
- Information/communications(+19) +14 +16 +37 +27 +7 +13
- Transport/utility ( -4) -4 -8 -3 -8 0 -9
- Other services (+26) +17 +16 +13 +38 +42 +24
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOV (f'cast) ( -2) - ( +12) -
SEPT(f'cast) - ( +1) - ( +6)
AUG -4 - +8 -
JULY -2 - +8 -
JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
JAN +11 - -2 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
Sept 20
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6