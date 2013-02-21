* Manufacturers sentiment index -13, non-manufacturers +8
* Firms' mood expected to improve further due to soft yen
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Kaori Kaneko and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese manufacturers' sentiment
picked up for the third straight month in February and looks set
to turn positive in the next few months, a Reuters poll showed,
adding to expectations of a gradual economic upturn helped by a
weaker yen.
Firms remained cautious about a patchy recovery in the
business environment but still expect broad improvement in
coming months, although a full-fledged economic recovery may
take time.
The poll of 400 firms, of which 257 responded during Feb.
1-18, comes after new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push for
aggressive monetary and fiscal policies has helped sharply
weaken the yen and boost share prices to 52-month highs.
The Reuters Tankan, which closely correlates with the Bank
of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, showed optimism among
non-manufacturers, including retailers and construction firms,
eased slightly this month but looked set to firmly rebound in
May.
"The weakening in the yen is by far the biggest factor
behind the improvement in the mood of manufacturers," said
Yoshikiyo Shimamine, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life
Research Institute.
"This doesn't mean that they're ready to dramatically boost
production just yet, but the companies are certainly hoping that
the softer yen will help them increase production in the coming
months," added Shimamine, who thought that the number of
optimists among Japan makers in the survey will quickly rise.
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP
In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index
rose by 4 points to minus 13 in February, extending a recovery
from a three-year low of minus 19 in November, when sentiment
was weighed down by the global economic slowdown and tensions
with China over territorial disputes.
The index, derived by subtracting the percentage of
pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, is expected to
rebound to plus 3 in May. The last time the index was in
positive territory was May 2012.
The jump was led by business sectors including oil refiners,
metal products and precision machinery makers.
"Progress in the yen's weakness helped our recurring profits
but a recovery in the core business is limited," one metal
products/machinery firm said.
"Government economic policies have not led to an increase in
domestic capital spending. But there is a high chance that capex
will become active on a soft yen and Japan's strengthening
competitiveness," an electric machinery company said.
The index for non-manufacturers edged down by 2 points to
plus 8, but is expected to rise to plus 21 in May, led by
sectors such as wholesalers, real estate/construction firms and
information services. Rebuilding demand following the massive
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami has supported
construction-related industries.
The BOJ in January doubled its inflation target to 2 percent
and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next year in an
attempt to pull the country out of deflation.
The central bank kept monetary policy steady this month, but
many expect the BOJ will gear up its policy easing after
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa steps down on March 19. Prime
Minister Abe plans to consider candidates for governor and two
deputy positions after a trip to the United States next week.
The economy unexpectedly shrank for a third straight quarter
in October-December but analysts project Japan will achieve
moderate growth next fiscal year, helped by an expected recovery
in global demand and Abe's expansionary policies.