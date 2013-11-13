* Manufacturers' Nov sentiment index +14, service sector +22
* Outlook index seen up in Feb, points to economic recovery
* Reuters poll closely correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Nov 14 Confidence among Japanese firms
rose for the first time in three months in November and is seen
improving further over the next three months, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
The index of sentiment among manufacturers, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, rose by two points to plus 14 in November, near
a three-year high hit in August, underlining a steady recovery
in the world's third largest economy.
The Reuters survey, which is strongly correlated with the
Bank of Japan's key "tankan" corporate survey, shows the index
is expected to rise again to plus 16 in February.
The latest reading augured well for the Bank of Japan's next
quarterly tankan due Dec. 16, with policymakers expecting the
economy to continue a moderate recovery.
Still, the improvement in confidence was somewhat patchy,
with sentiment improving at four of the nine manufacturing
industries including steel and precision machinery, while four
others including autos and food saw their sentiment weaken. The
mood among textiles/paper firms remained flat.
"High share prices and the correction of a strong yen have
not led to capital spending at manufacturers, who are our key
customers," one maker of electrical machinery said.
"Manufacturers hold a cautious view as to whether the
current solid momentum will continue and they seem to refrain
from capital spending at home as they remain unconvinced that it
will lead to an increase in sales."
The poll covers 400 big and midsize firms, of which 260
responded during the Oct. 25-Nov. 11 period.
Some firms complained about weak global demand, including
from China and Europe, while others struggled with the weak yen
increasing the prices of imported materials.
LAST-MINUTE SPENDING
In the Reuters Tankan survey, the service sector gauge also
rose 4 points in November from the previous month to plus 22,
edging closer to a six-year high logged in August. The index is
expected to improve further to plus 28 in February.
Retailers and real estate/construction firms led the gains,
a sign they are benefiting from increased spending by consumers
ahead of a sales tax hike next April. Only the
information/communications firms suffered a drop in sentiment.
"Demand related to rebuilding from the 2011 earthquake is
continuing while there's a last-minute rise in demand before the
sales tax hike," one construction firm said in the survey.
Japan's growth has outpaced its Group of 7 rich-country
peers so far this year led by solid domestic consumption, with
recent data pointing to a delayed recovery in capital spending,
which has been seen as a weak spot in the economy.
The BOJ's tankan on Oct. 1 showed the big manufacturers'
sentiment index jumped in July-September to a nearly six-year
high, with large companies planning to raise capital spending by
5.1 percent in the current business year to next March.
The central bank revised up its economic projections last
month and maintained its view that Japan was on track to achieve
2 percent inflation in two years, in spite of some dissent among
the nine board members on the inflation outlook.