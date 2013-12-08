TOKYO Dec 9 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers rose for a second month to a three-year high in
December and is predicted to continue rising, a Reuters poll
found, adding to the evidence of steady recovery in the world's
third largest economy.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey,
which is strongly correlated with the Reuters poll:
2014 2013
MAR (f'cast) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY
==============================================================
MANUFACTURERS (+22) +17 +14 +12 +12 +16 +13
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) (+21) +15 +22 +15 +12 +20 +4
- Textiles/paper (-11) -22 0 0 -10 0 -20
- Chemicals (+30) +25 +25 +15 +19 +28 +5
- Oil refinery/ceramics (+14) 0 +14 +15 +15 +14 +15
- Steel/nonferrous metals (+40) +40 +44 +27 +17 +30 +20
(Manufactured products) (+22) +17 +10 +10 +12 +14 +16
- Food ( 0) -15 -17 0 +14 +29 +14
- Metal products/machinery(+23) +11 +4 +8 +13 +8 +16
- Electric machinery (+26) +22 +11 +7 +3 +15 +15
- Autos/transport equipment(+19) +32 +18 +32 +27 +21 +29
- Precision machinery/others(+34)+17 +17 -9 +9 +9 +7
==============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+33) +25 +22 +18 +20 +23 +18
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction (+34) +29 +29 +25 +36 +27 +21
- Retail/wholesale (+44) +22 +15 +7 +5 +16 +15
- Wholesalers (+56) +38 +35 +32 +19 +33 +18
- Retailers (+35) +10 -5 -13 -4 +4 +12
- Information/communications(+42) +47 +42 +50 +42 +38 +26
- Transport/utility ( +9) 0 +8 0 0 -5 -4
- Other services (+32) +32 +22 +19 +28 +37 +32
==============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
==============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
--------------------------------------------------------------
MAR 2014 (f'cast) (+22) - (+33) -
DEC 2013 (f'cast) +17 (+11) +25 (+14)
NOV +14 - +22 -
OCT +12 - +18 -
SEPT +12 +12 +20 +14
Aug +16 - +23 -
July +13 - +18 -
JUNE +15 +4 +20 +12
MAY +7 - +19 -
APR -4 - +12 -
MAR -11 -8 +12 +6
FEB -13 - +8 -
JAN -17 - +10 -
DEC 2012 -18 -12 +5 +4
NOV -19 - +1 -
OCT -17 - +7 -
SEPT -5 -3 +7 +8
AUG -4 - +8 -
JULY -2 - +8 -
JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release date of Reuters Tankan in the first half of 2014.
Release times are 8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT previous day):
Jan 23
Feb 20
Mar 19
Apr 21
May 19
Jun 19
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 big and midsize manufacturers
and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A
total of 268 responded to the poll, taken Nov. 22 to Dec. 4.