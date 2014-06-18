* Manufacturers' June sentiment index +19, seen at +21 in
Sept
* Service-sector index +29 in June, seen at +25 in Sept
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 19 Confidence of Japanese
manufacturers held steady in June while the service-sector mood
rebounded from the prior month, a Reuters poll showed, further
signs of resilience in the economy despite the pain of a sales
tax hike that took effect weeks ago.
The Reuters Tankan - which strongly correlates with the Bank
of Japan's key tankan quarterly survey - showed manufacturers'
morale is seen improving in September, while the service-sector
mood is expected to worsen but hover at relatively high levels.
The monthly poll of 400 major manufacturers and
service-sector firms, of which 260 replied during the June 2-16
period, suggests that the BOJ's tankan due July 1 may show the
impact of the April sales tax hike is limited.
That would be encouraging to the central bank, which argues
Japan can overcome a drop in domestic demand after the sales tax
rose to 8 percent from 5 percent.
It expects the economy to resume a moderate recovery from
around summer as exports - a weak spot in the economy -
gradually recover.
"Firm readings reflect steady earnings at listed firms.
Non-manufacturers seem to be more affected by the tax hike, but
the pullback in demand has bottomed out," said Yoshimasa
Maruyama, chief economist, Itochu Economic Research Institute.
"We need to scrutinise more upcoming data to determine the
impact of the tax hike including household incomes. But the BOJ
tankan is likely to show only slight decline in business
sentiment given readings in the Reuters poll."
Compared with three months ago, the Reuters Tankan's
sentiment index for manufacturers inched up and that for
service-sector firms fell slightly, pointing to relatively
steady readings in the BOJ's quarterly tankan.
While companies face a decline in domestic demand after the
tax hike, some also complained about lack of strength in
external demand, particularly China and other emerging Asia.
"The expansionary trend is continuing for our business as a
decline in demand after the tax hike has been smaller than
expected. However, demand from Asia and China has been slow," a
transport equipment firm said in the Reuters Tankan.
A retailer said: "Our business condition has worsened due to
the pullback in demand after the sales tax hike, although the
decline was within expectations."
The BOJ left monetary policy steady last week and offered a
more upbeat view on overseas growth, signalling confidence that
the economy is on track to meet its inflation target next year
without additional stimulus.
The last BOJ tankan showed in April that the business mood
edged up in the March quarter, but both big manufacturers and
non-manufacturers expected conditions to worsen in June.
In the Reuters Tankan, the index of sentiment among
manufacturers stood at plus 19, unchanged from May, and up 1
point from three months ago. At plus 29, the service-sector
gauge was up 8 points from May but down 2 points from March.
Indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of
pessimistic responses from optimistic ones. A positive reading
means optimists outweigh pessimists.
The index for manufacturers is seen edging up to plus 21 in
September, while the service-sector gauge is expected to fall to
plus 25, with optimists still far outnumbering pessimists.
Among manufacturers, industries such as electric machinery
and oil refinery led the gains, while sectors including cars and
steel were a drag.
At service-sector companies, confidence at retailers
rebounded to plus 25 in June from -9 in the prior month, and it
is expected to improve further to plus 30 in September,
underlining firm domestic demand.
