By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, June 19 Confidence of Japanese manufacturers held steady in June while the service-sector mood rebounded from the prior month, a Reuters poll showed, further signs of resilience in the economy despite the pain of a sales tax hike that took effect weeks ago.

The Reuters Tankan - which strongly correlates with the Bank of Japan's key tankan quarterly survey - showed manufacturers' morale is seen improving in September, while the service-sector mood is expected to worsen but hover at relatively high levels.

The monthly poll of 400 major manufacturers and service-sector firms, of which 260 replied during the June 2-16 period, suggests that the BOJ's tankan due July 1 may show the impact of the April sales tax hike is limited.

That would be encouraging to the central bank, which argues Japan can overcome a drop in domestic demand after the sales tax rose to 8 percent from 5 percent.

It expects the economy to resume a moderate recovery from around summer as exports - a weak spot in the economy - gradually recover.

"Firm readings reflect steady earnings at listed firms. Non-manufacturers seem to be more affected by the tax hike, but the pullback in demand has bottomed out," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist, Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"We need to scrutinise more upcoming data to determine the impact of the tax hike including household incomes. But the BOJ tankan is likely to show only slight decline in business sentiment given readings in the Reuters poll."

Compared with three months ago, the Reuters Tankan's sentiment index for manufacturers inched up and that for service-sector firms fell slightly, pointing to relatively steady readings in the BOJ's quarterly tankan.

While companies face a decline in domestic demand after the tax hike, some also complained about lack of strength in external demand, particularly China and other emerging Asia.

"The expansionary trend is continuing for our business as a decline in demand after the tax hike has been smaller than expected. However, demand from Asia and China has been slow," a transport equipment firm said in the Reuters Tankan.

A retailer said: "Our business condition has worsened due to the pullback in demand after the sales tax hike, although the decline was within expectations."

The BOJ left monetary policy steady last week and offered a more upbeat view on overseas growth, signalling confidence that the economy is on track to meet its inflation target next year without additional stimulus.

The last BOJ tankan showed in April that the business mood edged up in the March quarter, but both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expected conditions to worsen in June.

In the Reuters Tankan, the index of sentiment among manufacturers stood at plus 19, unchanged from May, and up 1 point from three months ago. At plus 29, the service-sector gauge was up 8 points from May but down 2 points from March.

Indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outweigh pessimists.

The index for manufacturers is seen edging up to plus 21 in September, while the service-sector gauge is expected to fall to plus 25, with optimists still far outnumbering pessimists.

Among manufacturers, industries such as electric machinery and oil refinery led the gains, while sectors including cars and steel were a drag.

At service-sector companies, confidence at retailers rebounded to plus 25 in June from -9 in the prior month, and it is expected to improve further to plus 30 in September, underlining firm domestic demand. (Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)