TOKYO Dec 15 Big Japanese manufacturers
turned pessimistic about business conditions in the fourth
quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed on
Thursday, with confidence hurt by Europe's debt crisis, a strong
yen and slowing global growth.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
minus 4 in December, down from plus 2 in September and lower
than the median market forecast for minus 2, the central bank's
quarterly tankan survey showed.
Big manufacturers expect conditions to worsen further over
the next three months, with the index for March seen at minus 5
compared with a median forecast of minus 3.
The survey also showed big firms plan to increase their
capital spending by 1.4 percent in the financial year to March
2012, less than the median forecast for a 2.5 percent rise, the
survey showed.
The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the
percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists
outnumbered optimists.