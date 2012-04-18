* Manufacturers sentiment index +1 in April, seen +6 in July

* Non-manufacturers index +10 in April, seen +16 in June

* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan

* BOJ remains under pressure to ease policy further

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, April 19 Japanese manufacturing confidence worsened slightly in April after a sharp rebound the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty over global growth prospects.

But in a sign that rebuilding in areas devastated by last year's tsunami is underpinning domestic demand, non-manufacturers' sentiment jumped to a level not seen since 2007, led by sectors such as construction and transportation, the latest Reuters Tankan survey showed.

The monthly poll is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which showed this month that business sentiment was flat in the March quarter with big manufacturers seeing only modest improvements in coming months.

Both surveys underline the view that the BOJ will remain under pressure to deliver more policy stimulus to boost an economy mired in deflation with consumer prices around zero, a long way off from the central bank's 1 percent goal.

The BOJ will consider easing policy further at its next rate review on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases through its asset-buying and loan scheme, sources have told Reuters.

In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell one point to plus 1, after marking the biggest gain in more than 2-1/2 years in March.

The index is seen rising to plus 6 in July, according to the Reuters poll of 400 big firms, of which 242 responded. The survey was conducted March 30-April 16.

Materials sectors including textiles, paper, oil and steel slumped as higher commodities costs squeeze their profits. Exporting sectors such as electrical machinery and cars were also sluggish, partly as they are caught between rising costs and price competition.

"Orders we received have bottomed out but the recovery remains weak," an electrical machinery firm said.

A steel firm said: "Our earnings environment is murky as Europe and emerging economies remain stagnant, currencies fluctuate and oil and electricity costs rise."

The index for non-manufacturers rose from plus 5 to plus 10 in April, its highest reading since December 2007, driven by sectors such as construction and real estate that could benefit from reconstruction-related demand.

The index is expected to improve further to plus 16 in July.

Japan's economy is expected to grow around 2 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2013 as rebuilding from the earthquake in March 2011 gets in full swing.

But doubt over Spain's ability to repay its debt has rekindled worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a resurgent yen could threaten to derail the recovery of Japan's export-reliant economy.

Recent data also suggest fragile recovery prospects in China and the United States - Japan's No.1 and No.2 export destinations. China's economy grew at its slowest in nearly three years in the first quarter while U.S. jobs reports pointed to sluggish labour markets in the world's biggest economy.