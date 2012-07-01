TOKYO, July 2 Big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment improved in the second quarter from the previous
quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, helped
by strength in domestic demand as reconstruction from last
year's massive earthquake makes headway.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
minus 1 in June, up from March and higher than the median market
forecast for minus 4, the quarterly tankan survey showed on
Monday.
Big manufacturers expect conditions to improve over the next
three months, with the index for September seen at plus 1,
compared with a median forecast of minus 3.
The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital
spending b y 6.2 percent in the financial year to next March,
compared with a median forecast for a 3.5 percent increase.
The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the
percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists
outnumbered optimists.