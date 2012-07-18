* Manufacturers sentiment index -2 in July, seen +5 in Oct
* Non-manufacturers index +8 in July, seen +10 in Oct
* Companies remain wary of global slowdown, strong yen
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, July 19 Japanese big manufacturers'
outlook improved slightly in July but they remained pessimistic
for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed, as concerns
about the global economic slowdown and a strong yen weigh on the
export-reliant economy.
The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the
economy, also showed sentiment of service-sector firms sagged
for the first time in five months but stayed positive, a sign
domestic demand is underpinning the world's third-largest
economy.
Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers - which include
those engaging in retailing, real estate and construction -
expect business conditions to pick up over the next three
months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 272
responded during the survey period from June 29 to July 13.
The poll was largely in line with the BOJ's June tankan,
issued on July 2, which showed a slight improvement in corporate
sentiment, providing more evidence of economic recovery.
The Reuters Tankan showed companies remained worried about
the global economic outlook, however. They cited China's
slowdown and the yen's gains, driven by "safe haven" fund flows,
as sources of concern.
In the poll, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, rose 1 point to minus 2 in July, meaning
pessimism still outweighed optimism. The index is expected to
improve to plus 5 in October.
The index for non-manufacturers fell 3 points to plus 8, but
is seen edging up to plus 10 in October, led by expected gains
in sectors such as real estate and reconstruction, which could
benefit from rebuilding following last year's earthquake and
tsunami.
"The United States, Europe and China all face problems, so
we're concerned about a global recession," said one chemicals
manufacturer.
Underlining the concerns, the International Monetary Fund
cut its global growth forecast on Monday and cautioned on
potential lowering of the productive capacity in China and other
emerging economies, saying future growth may disappoint.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 4.7 percent in the
January-March quarter. It is forecast to expand 2.3 percent in
the year to next March, with economists expecting personal
consumption and reconstruction-related demand to sustain growth.
Last week, the BOJ decided after a policy review to hold off
on further monetary easing despite slowing global growth that
has led other central banks to expand stimulus, convinced that
robust domestic demand will keep Japan's economic recovery on
track.