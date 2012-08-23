* Manufacturers sentiment index -4 in Aug, seen -2 in Nov
* Non-manufacturers index +8 in Aug, seen +12 in Nov
* Europe crisis, global slowdown, strong yen cool sentiment
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Aug 24 Big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment worsened in August and is expected to improve only
slightly in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed, as
Europe's debt crisis, a global slowdown and a stubbornly strong
yen take their toll on the export-reliant economy.
Non-manufacturers including real estate and construction
firms held steady, backed by rebuilding from last year's
earthquake and tsunami, but the outlook was clouded by waning
momentum in consumer spending.
Manufacturers and non-manufacturers - which include firms
engaged in retail, real estate and construction - expect
business conditions to edge up over the next three months,
albeit slightly, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of
which 278 responded during the Aug. 6-21 survey period.
The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in
the economy, comes after Japan reported its sharpest drop in
exports since January in line with grim data from other Asian
export engines.
"Overseas demand is sluggish as Europe's sovereign debt
problems have been deadlocked, China's economic growth is
slowing down and the yen's strength against the dollar and the
euro has taken root," one chemicals company said in the survey.
Despite the weakening external sector, the Bank of Japan
hopes to leave momentary policy steady for as long as possible
to save its limited further options after having expanded
monetary stimulus in February and April.
The central bank reported a slight improvement in business
confidence in its last tankan report issued on July 2.
In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index,
derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses
from optimistic ones, fell 2 points to minus 4 in August,
meaning pessimism still outweighed optimism. Sentiment worsened
in sectors such as steel, chemicals and cars, as domestic
subsidies for low-emission vehicle purchases are running out.
The manufacturers' index is expected to rise only to minus 2
in November.
The index for non-manufacturers was unchanged at plus 8, and
it is seen improving to plus 12 in November, lifted in part by
reconstruction efforts although stimulus-driven private
consumption shows some signs of petering out.
Sectors such as real estate and construction led the gains,
while retailers turned pessimistic for the first time in four
months.
Japan's economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in April-June,
or an annualised rate of 1.4 percent, as a rebound in private
consumption loses momentum and Europe's debt woes weigh on
global demand.
Economists have cut their expectations for Japan's growth in
the second half of 2012, but they still forecast it will outpace
most other G7 countries.
The euro zone barely skirted recession in the first half of
2012 but one is expected in the second half, while analysts have
lowered their expectations for the U.S. economy in the latest
Reuters poll.