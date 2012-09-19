* Manufacturers sentiment index -5 in Sept, seen -4 in Dec
* Non-manufacturers index +7 in Sept, seen +10 in Dec
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese manufacturers' sentiment
hit its lowest since February and is expected to stay negative
in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with the global
slowdown and friction with China clouding the outlook for the
export-reliant economy.
Sentiment at non-manufacturers including retailers and
construction firms slipped but is seen picking up, helped by
rebuilding from last year's earthquake and tsunami, though
cooling personal consumption is raising doubts about the
resilience of domestic demand.
A delayed recovery in external demand and waning momentum in
domestic demand could raise concern about growth prospects for
the world's third-largest economy, keeping policy-makers under
pressure to resort to further stimulus.
The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in
the economy, comes after the BOJ eased policy on Wednesday by
boosting its asset purchase programme.
The central bank cut its assessment of the economy to say a
pickup has paused, and in a statement after the decision it
omitted a previous forecast of a return to a moderate recovery.
The tankan poll was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14
and covered 400 big firms, of which 269 responded. It bodes ill
for the BOJ's tankan survey, which is due out on Oct. 1 and
helps the central bank gauge sentiment in the corporate sector.
The BOJ reported a slight improvement in business confidence
in its latest tankan report issued on July 2.
PESSIMISM
In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index,
derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses
from optimistic ones, fell one point to minus 5, led by sectors
such as chemicals, electronics and precision machinery.
The manufacturers' index is expected to rise slightly in
December but only to minus 4, meaning pessimism would still
outweigh optimism.
The index for non-manufacturers in September also slipped
one point to plus 7 but is seen improving to plus 10 in
December, led by sectors such as wholesalers as well as real
estate and construction.
"The yen's strength has been prolonged and there are some
signs of China's economy declining," one transport machinery
maker said in the survey. Two other firms blamed a poor business
situation on a sluggish recovery in China's economy.
"The yen is strong and there are other risks from overseas
such as territorial disputes with China and South Korea," one
transport firm said.
In a sign consumer demand may be losing momentum, sentiment
among retailers was unchanged at minus 5, against plus 13 in
July, and it is seen only edging up to zero in December.
Consumer demand makes up roughly 60 percent of the economy.
Japan's economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent in April-June,
with exports struggling and private spending losing momentum,
and analysts project growth could stall for the rest of 2012
given Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in
China.
Adding to the murky outlook, anti-Japan protests flared up
in China this week over a territorial dispute, forcing some
Japanese firms there to suspend operations and sending Japanese
stocks with exposure to China tumbling on the Tokyo stock
market.