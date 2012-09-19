* Manufacturers sentiment index -5 in Sept, seen -4 in Dec

* Non-manufacturers index +7 in Sept, seen +10 in Dec

* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit its lowest since February and is expected to stay negative in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with the global slowdown and friction with China clouding the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

Sentiment at non-manufacturers including retailers and construction firms slipped but is seen picking up, helped by rebuilding from last year's earthquake and tsunami, though cooling personal consumption is raising doubts about the resilience of domestic demand.

A delayed recovery in external demand and waning momentum in domestic demand could raise concern about growth prospects for the world's third-largest economy, keeping policy-makers under pressure to resort to further stimulus.

The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the economy, comes after the BOJ eased policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme.

The central bank cut its assessment of the economy to say a pickup has paused, and in a statement after the decision it omitted a previous forecast of a return to a moderate recovery.

The tankan poll was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14 and covered 400 big firms, of which 269 responded. It bodes ill for the BOJ's tankan survey, which is due out on Oct. 1 and helps the central bank gauge sentiment in the corporate sector.

The BOJ reported a slight improvement in business confidence in its latest tankan report issued on July 2.

PESSIMISM

In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell one point to minus 5, led by sectors such as chemicals, electronics and precision machinery.

The manufacturers' index is expected to rise slightly in December but only to minus 4, meaning pessimism would still outweigh optimism.

The index for non-manufacturers in September also slipped one point to plus 7 but is seen improving to plus 10 in December, led by sectors such as wholesalers as well as real estate and construction.

"The yen's strength has been prolonged and there are some signs of China's economy declining," one transport machinery maker said in the survey. Two other firms blamed a poor business situation on a sluggish recovery in China's economy.

"The yen is strong and there are other risks from overseas such as territorial disputes with China and South Korea," one transport firm said.

In a sign consumer demand may be losing momentum, sentiment among retailers was unchanged at minus 5, against plus 13 in July, and it is seen only edging up to zero in December. Consumer demand makes up roughly 60 percent of the economy.

Japan's economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent in April-June, with exports struggling and private spending losing momentum, and analysts project growth could stall for the rest of 2012 given Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in China.

Adding to the murky outlook, anti-Japan protests flared up in China this week over a territorial dispute, forcing some Japanese firms there to suspend operations and sending Japanese stocks with exposure to China tumbling on the Tokyo stock market.