* Manufacturers sentiment index -11, non-manufacturers +12
* Companies outlook seen improving further on weak yen
* Reuters poll suggests improvement in BOJ March tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, March 21 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers improved for a fourth straight month in March and
should soon turn positive, a Reuters poll showed, more signs a
weaker yen and the government's stimulus plans are helping
foster an upturn in the economy.
Companies said the yen, which hit a 3-1/2 year low against
the dollar this month, had helped boost morale, but they were
worried about rising costs of imported fuel and other raw
materials, and said the recovery in demand had been so far
underwhelming.
The Reuters monthly poll, which closely correlates with the
Bank of Japan's key quarterly tankan survey, pointed to a marked
improvement in the BOJ tankan due on April 1, after it had
worsened over the second half of 2012.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who won power in December, has
pushed his 'Abenomics' policy mix of monetary and fiscal
stimulus to end nearly two decades of stagnation and deflation.
"Weak yen has helped improve our sales related to exports,
but its effects on higher costs of parts and materials are also
emerging gradually," a machinery maker said in the Reuters poll.
"Our business conditions are improving as a trend overall."
The manufacturers' sentiment index rose by 2 points to minus
11 in March, led by exporting sectors including steel, metal
products and machinery, according to the Reuters Tankan survey
of 400 firms, of which 250 responded during March 4-18.
The BOJ's last tankan showed in December big manufacturers'
sentiment was seen rising only by 2 points to minus 10 in March.
The index in the Reuters poll, which is derived by
subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from
optimistic ones, has risen by 7 points since December, although
it is still in negative territory.
It is seen swinging to plus 4 in June, the March poll
showed. The polls in January and February had forecast the
index, which was last in positive territory was May 2012, would
also be positive in April and May.
"Expectations for an economic recovery have taken root with
a strong yen being corrected and stock prices rising due to
hopes on Abenomics, but the underlying situation including
capital spending is still difficult," another company said.
In the Reuters poll, the index for service-sector firms rose
4 points to plus 12, its highest reading since December 2007. It
is seen jumping to plus 29 in June, led by sectors such as real
estate/construction and retailers/wholesalers.
Expectations are high that the central bank will boost its
government bond purchases at its April 3-4 policy review, the
first under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has vowed to do
whatever it takes to hit a new 2 percent inflation target.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by John Mair)