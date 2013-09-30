TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese big manufacturers'
sentiment improved in the three months to September for a third
straight quarter, the central bank's "tankan" survey showed,
cementing the case for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to proceed with
a planned sales tax hike next year.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus
12 in September, compared with plus 4 in June and a median
market forecast for plus 7, the Bank of Japan's closely watched
quarterly survey showed on Tuesday.
The survey also showed that big firms plan to raise their
capital spending by 5.1 percent in the financial year that
started in April, compared with a median forecast for a 6.0
percent increase.
The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the
percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on