TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese business confidence
improved in the three months to December for a fourth straight
quarter, a closely watched central bank survey showed, boding
well for the government's stimulus policies aimed at conquering
years of deflation.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved
by 4 points from September to plus 16, the Bank of Japan's
"tankan" quarterly survey showed on Monday, exceeding the median
market forecast of plus 15.
The survey also showed that large companies plan to increase
capital spending by 4.6 percent in the financial year to March
2014, less than a 5.1 percent rise projected in the survey in
September. The market median forecast was for a 5.5 percent
increase.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
