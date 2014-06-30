(Attaches to additional alert)
TOKYO, July 1 Japanese business confidence
worsened in the three months to June, a closely watched central
bank survey showed, weighed down by soft exports and weaker
consumer spending after a sales tax increase.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment worsened
by 5 points from three months earlier to plus 12 in June, the
Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Tuesday.
That compared with a median market forecast of plus 15.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)