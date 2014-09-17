* Manufacturers' Sept sentiment index +10 vs +20 in Aug
* Service-sector index +22 in Sept vs +19 in Aug
* Manufacturers' mood seen up in Dec, service-sector down
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 18 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers fell the most in nearly two years in September as
a tax increase hit the economy harder than expected, a Reuters
poll showed, suggesting further difficulty for the struggling
recovery.
The worsening sentiment in the monthly Reuters Tankan, with
only a feeble improvement forecast for December, bodes ill for
the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which had been
forecast to rebound in the third quarter.
Service-sector sentiment edged up but was forecast to
decline again.
This frailty in business confidence and the shaky outlook
could raise in coming months the pressure on the BOJ to ease
policy further and complicate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
decision on whether to raise the national sales tax again.
"The effects of the decline in demand have proved larger
than expected" after the April tax hike, said an executive at a
machinery maker. A transport equipment producer blamed the
higher tax for cooling demand and worsening business conditions.
The managers, who responded anonymously to the Reuters
survey, also complained about weak external demand, notably in
Asia and Europe, and uncertainty over geopolitical risks that
weigh on the outlook.
The Reuters Tankan, which is strongly correlated with the
central bank's closely watched poll, surveyed 486 big Japanese
companies, of which 285 replied, between Aug. 29-Sept. 12.
The sentiment index for manufacturers fell to 10 in
September from 20 in August and down from 19 in June. It is
forecast to rise to 16 in December.
It was the first decline in four months and the biggest
since October 2012. At that time, business sentiment was
plunging amid Chinese boycotts of Japanese products and violent
protests after Japan nationalized islets in the East China Sea
that are also claimed by Beijing.
This time, the loss of confidence comes after a slew of weak
data, including soft factory output and falling household
spending, has cast doubt over the recovery of the world's
third-biggest economy.
The last BOJ tankan found the mood among big manufacturers
had worsened in the three months to June but was expected to
improve in July-September. The BOJ tankan is due next on Oct. 1.
The Reuters Tankan service-sector index rose to 22 in
September from 19, the first increase since June, but still well
below 29 that month. It is forecast to fall back to 20 in
December.
The survey indices subtract the percentage of companies
saying conditions are improving from that of companies saying
conditions are worsening. A positive number means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
Abe raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in
April in a bid to curb Japan's runaway government debt, knocking
the economy into its deepest contraction since the global
financial crisis in the second quarter.
Around December he is to decide whether to proceed with a
plan to raise the tax to 10 percent next year. Abe said on
Sunday he remained "neutral" on whether to raise the tax, adding
that decision would hinge on the strength of economic
indicators, including for the July-September quarter.
With the recovery sputtering and inflation appearing stalled
well below the BOJ's target of 2 percent, market speculation is
growing that Abe may order a burst of government spending and
the BOJ may oblige with further monetary stimulus to bolster the
economy enough to allow the tax hike to go ahead.
The yen has fallen to a six-year low against the dollar in
recent days, but it has not yet given much of a boost to
exporters, while importers, such as materials firms, are
struggling to pass on rising import costs.
