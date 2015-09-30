TOKYO Oct 1 Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in three quarters in the three months to September and is seen declining further ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment fell 3 points from three months earlier to plus 12 in September, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Thursday.

That compared with the median estimate of plus 13 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to raise capital expenditures by 10.9 percent in the fiscal year that started April 1, compared with their previous plan to boost capital spending by 9.3 percent.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

To view the table on the survey, go to the BOJ website:

here

For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)