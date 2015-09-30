TOKYO Oct 1 Confidence at big Japanese
manufacturers worsened for the first time in three quarters in
the three months to September and is seen declining further
ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment fell 3
points from three months earlier to plus 12 in September, the
Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Thursday.
That compared with the median estimate of plus 13 in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Big firms plan to raise capital expenditures by 10.9 percent
in the fiscal year that started April 1, compared with their
previous plan to boost capital spending by 9.3 percent.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
Chris Gallagher)