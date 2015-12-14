(Attaches to additional alerts)
TOKYO Dec 14 Confidence at big Japanese
manufacturers held steady in the three months to December but is
seen worsening ahead, a closely watched central bank survey
showed on Monday.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at
plus 12 in December, unchanged from three months ago, the Bank
of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed.
That compared with the median estimate of plus 11 in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Big firms plan to raise capital spending by 10.8 percent in
the fiscal year that ends in March, compared with their previous
plan for a 10.9 percent increase and with economists' median
estimate of a 10.2 percent expansion.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
To view the table on the survey, go to the BOJ website:
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)