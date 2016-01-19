* Manufacturers' Jan sentiment index 6 vs 9 in Dec
* Service-sector index 27 in Jan vs 18 in Dec
* Business mood seen subdued ahead
* Reuters poll correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese manufacturers' morale
slipped in January and is expected to stay subdued over the
coming three months, a Reuters poll found, in a sign that fears
of a deepening China-led global slowdown and market turmoil are
taking their toll on exporter confidence.
The monthly Reuters Tankan, which closely tracks the Bank of
Japan's tankan quarterly survey, showed service-sector sentiment
improved but was seen falling back again - highlighting the
fragility of domestic demand.
The poll of 514 big and mid-sized Japanese companies between
Jan 5-15, of which 272 responded, was taken as the new year got
off to a nervous start due to the collapse of oil and commodity
prices, reflecting the slowdown in China and financial market
turmoil there.
The loss of confidence could dash policymakers' hope for a
virtuous growth cycle of higher incomes and active spending by
the private sector, which is needed to pull the economy out of
two decades of deflation and stagnation.
"Although shipments to domestic clients slightly rose and
U.S.-bound shipments held firm, shipping to Asia remains low and
those to China in particular are falling a lot," a manager at a
rubber maker said in the survey, which firms answer anonymously.
"Large-scale capital expenditures are declining within and
outside Japan. Manufacturers as a whole appear to take a gloomy
view of the future," a manager at an electronics maker said.
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers fell to
6 in January from 9 in December, weighed on by exporting
industries such as steel, electric machinery and precision
machinery. The index is seen unchanged in April.
The service sector index rose to 27 from 18 in December, the
first improvement in three months, led by retailers, real
estate/construction and information/communications firms. The
index is, however, seen falling to 23 in the next three months.
The BOJ tankan, one of the major indicators the central bank
scrutinises in guiding monetary policy, showed in December that
business mood held steady but it was seen deteriorating three
months ahead - reflecting the slowdown in emerging economies.
Japan's economy narrowly dodged a recession in
July-September, but analysts have slashed their growth
projections for the final quarter, while flagging the risk of a
contraction due to weak private consumption and slack capital
spending.
The Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the
percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A
negative figure means pessimists outnumber optimists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)