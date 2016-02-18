* Manufacturers' Feb sentiment index 7 vs 6 in Jan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Feb 19 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers remained largely subdued in February and the mood
was seen deteriorating over the coming three months, a Reuters
poll showed, highlighting concerns about slowing global growth
and turbulent markets.
In a sign of the stiff headwinds dragging on growth in the
world's third-largest economy, service-sector sentiment also
soured though it was expected to stabilise somewhat in the near
term, the Reuters Tankan showed.
The monthly poll, which strongly correlates with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan survey, suggested the economy remains
underpowered after declines in exports and consumer spending led
to a contraction in output in the fourth quarter.
The poll of 513 big and mid-sized Japanese companies between
Feb. 1-16, of which 265 responded, was taken at a time when
heightened global risk aversion shook up the yen. The safe-haven
Japanese currency rose sharply, hurting exporters' morale as the
dollar fell to a 15-month low below 111 yen last week.
Even the central bank's shock adoption of negative interest
rates late last month has hardly helped turn around business
sentiment, as it failed to boost Tokyo stock prices or weaken
the yen.
"Demand from China has slowed a lot and there are signs of
demand for some semiconductor-related parts declining," a
manager at a rubber maker said in the survey.
An electric machinery producer said: "Our business results
stand at the previous year's levels but have somewhat fallen
short of our estimate. Yen rises could aggravate the situation."
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers inched
up to 7 in February from 6 in January, helped by gains in food
processing and precision machinery industries, while cars, steel
and oil refineries sagged. It is seen falling to 4 in May.
The service sector index fell to 21 from 27 in January,
weighed by retailers and wholesalers. The index is seen
unchanged in the next three months.
The BOJ tankan, one of the major indicators the central bank
scrutinises in guiding monetary policy, showed in December that
business mood held steady but it was seen deteriorating three
months ahead - reflecting the slowdown in emerging economies.
Japan's economy contracted by an annualised 1.4 percent in
October-December, more than expected, as private consumption and
exports slumped. Analysts see any recovery in the current
quarter to be modest due to weak demand both at home and abroad.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)