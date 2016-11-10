* Nov manufacturers' sentiment index +14 vs +10 Oct
* Service-sector index +15 in Nov vs +9 in Oct
* Manufacturers' mood seen down in Feb, service sector up
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japanese manufacturers' confidence
rose for a third straight month to a 15-month high in November,
while the mood in the service sector rebounded from a 3-1/2-year
low in the prior month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign of a
gradual economic recovery.
The Reuters Tankan, which strongly correlates with the Bank
of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, found manufacturers' mood is
expected to worsen over the next three months, while
service-sector sentiment is seen rising further.
The monthly poll of 531 large and mid-sized firms, of which
257 responded between Oct. 26-Nov. 8, comes as Republican Donald
Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential election adds to
uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
Data out on Monday is expected to show Japan's economy grew
at an annualised rate of 0.9 percent in the third quarter, led
by external demand while sluggish domestic activity remains a
source of concern. Analysts expect growth to remain modest for
the rest of this year.
The Reuters Tankan's sentiment index for manufacturers rose
to 14 from 10 in October, driven by exporters of cars,
electronics, precision machinery and metal products.
But it was expected to worsen to 3 in February.
"The yen's gains have eased after rising close to 100 yen to
the dollar but global uncertainty is high due to the U.S.
presidential election and Britain's exit from the EU," a manager
at a machinery maker said in the survey, which companies answer
anonymously.
"Underlying demand is soft as consumer mood cools."
The service-sector index rose for the first time in three
months to 15 from 9 in October, which was the lowest reading
since February 2013 - just two months before the BOJ embarked on
an aggressive but so far ineffective stimulus campaign to spur
economic activity and get inflation up to 2 percent.
The service-sector index was seen rising further to 18 in
February, reflecting recovery in retailers' sentiment, which
last month hit the lowest reading since February 2015 due to bad
weather and a run of typhoons.
Sentiment indexes subtract the percentage of companies
saying conditions are poor from those saying conditions are
good. A positive number means optimists outnumber pessimists.
The BOJ's last tankan showed last month big Japanese
manufacturers' mood held steady in the third quarter while
service-sector sentiment fell to its lowest in nearly two years.
The central bank last week held off on expanding stimulus
despite pushing back the timing for hitting its elusive price
target, signalling that it will keep policy unchanged unless a
severe shock threatens to derail a fragile economic recovery.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)