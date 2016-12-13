TOKYO Dec 14 Sentiment at big manufacturers improved in December from three months ago, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign a weaker yen and a pickup in global economy buoyed corporate morale.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 10 in December and is expected to fall to plus 8 over the next three months, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed.

The reading compared with plus 6 seen in the previous survey in September and matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

Big firms plan to raise capital expenditure by 5.5 percent for this fiscal year to next March, versus a 6.3 percent increase seen in the previous survey, the tankan showed.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)