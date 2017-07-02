FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Japan big manufacturers' mood improves in Q2 - BOJ tankan
July 3, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 13 hours ago

Japan big manufacturers' mood improves in Q2 - BOJ tankan

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence improved in June from three months ago, the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Monday, underscoring the central bank's rosy economic view.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 17 in June and is expected to fall to plus 15 over the next three months, the tankan showed.

The reading compared with plus 12 seen in the previous survey in March and a median market forecast of plus 15.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

