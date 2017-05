Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet his coalition party leader to discuss a sales tax hike on Wednesday, sources told Reuters.

They are expected to talk about the sales tax increase planned next April based on Japan's growth data for January-March.

