TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's plan to double its 5
percent sales tax triggered defections from the ruling party on
Wednesday, spelling more trouble for Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda, who is trying to coax the cash-strapped country to find
ways to fund its rising social welfare costs.
Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of
next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to
double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade. But Noda is
facing difficulty in getting the necessary support from some
members of his Democratic Party as well as the opposition.
The government is trying to flesh out its proposal by the
end of the year, but Noda, a fiscal hawk who took office in
September, indicated on Tuesday that his self-imposed deadline
might slip since a party tax panel was having trouble reaching a
consensus.
Nine junior members of Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ)
handed in their requests to leave the party on Wednesday, saying
they could not agree to the government's tax hike plan.
The number of defections is too small to topple the
Democrats but the trend bodes ill for Noda's efforts to push
divisive policies, including the tax rise, ahead of a general
election that must be held by late 2013 and could well come next
year.
"The numbers are not enough to undermine the Democratic
Party's majority in the lower house but as a move against Noda
and what he stands for, this may be a sign of what is to
follow," said Koichi Nakano, a professor at Tokyo's Sophia
University.
"It's certainly not a very good way to close out the year
for Noda."
Growing public criticism of Noda and his tax plan is making
many lawmakers reluctant to go along. A voter survey by the
Nikkei newspaper this week showed that those who oppose a tax
hike topped 50 percent, while support for Noda's government
dropped to 36 percent, a fall of over 30 points since he took
office nearly four months ago.
Nakano at Sophia University said that Noda had failed to
sell the notion of a sales tax rise to the public as part of an
overall package of tax and social security reform.
"It's part of mishandled public relations. It has to be
done, but it has to be done in a more skillful manner," he said.
The Democrats surged to power for the first time in 2009 and
a promise to slash wasteful spending and re-prioritse the budget
before any sales tax hike was a key part of their platform.
Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed
countries, but many politicians consider tax increases to be
politically taboo, given the drubbing ruling parties have
suffered in past elections when the levy was a focal point.
Some Democrats argue that the economy won't be strong enough
to withstand a higher sales tax, while others argue that tax
revenue won't rise much due to persistent deflation.
Lawmakers are also afraid of losing voter support after a
similar proposal to raise the sales tax contributed to big
election losses for the Democrats last year.
The last time the sales tax was raised to 5 percent from 3
percent, in 1997, it coincided with the Asian financial crisis
and is often blamed for pushing the economy into recession and
for turning voters against the government.