* Defections a disturbing sign for party stability
* Democrats want to decide sales tax hike on Thursday
* Higher taxes unpopular but needed for fiscal discipline
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's plan to double its 5
percent sales tax triggered defections from the ruling party on
Wednesday, spelling more trouble for Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda, who is trying to coax the cash-strapped country to find
ways to fund its rising social welfare costs.
Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of
next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to
double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade. But Noda is
facing difficulty in getting the necessary support from some
members of his Democratic Party as well as the opposition.
The government is trying to flesh out its proposal by the
end of the year, but Noda, a fiscal hawk who took office in
September, has indicated that his self-imposed deadline might
slip since a party tax panel was having trouble reaching a
consensus.
A meeting lasting more than eight hours ended in a stalemate
on Wednesday as Democrat lawmakers failed to reach consensus on
a proposal to hike the sales tax to 8 percent on October 2013
and then to 10 percent on April 2015.
Even before that, nine junior members of Democratic Party of
Japan (DPJ) handed in their requests to leave the party, saying
they could not agree to the government's tax hike plan.
The number of defections is too small to topple the
Democrats but the trend bodes ill for Noda's efforts to push
divisive policies, including the tax rise, ahead of a general
election that must be held by late 2013 and could well come next
year.
"The numbers are not enough to undermine the Democratic
Party's majority in the lower house but as a move against Noda
and what he stands for, this may be a sign of what is to
follow," said Koichi Nakano, a professor at Tokyo's Sophia
University.
"It's certainly not a very good way to close out the year
for Noda."
Growing public criticism of Noda and his tax plan is making
many lawmakers reluctant to go along. A voter survey by the
Nikkei newspaper this week showed that those who oppose a tax
hike topped 50 percent, while support for Noda's government
dropped to 36 percent, a fall of over 30 points since he took
office nearly four months ago.
Nakano at Sophia University said that Noda had failed to
sell the notion of a sales tax rise to the public as part of an
overall package of tax and social security reform.
"It's part of mishandled public relations. It has to be
done, but it has to be done in a more skillful manner," he said.
The Democrats surged to power for the first time in 2009 and
a promise to slash wasteful spending and re-prioritse the budget
before any sales tax hike was a key part of their platform.
Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed
countries, but many politicians consider tax increases to be
politically taboo, given the drubbing ruling parties have
suffered in past elections when the levy was a focal point.
Some lawmakers argue that the government should be less
specific about the timing of tax hikes to avoid breaking earlier
campaign promises and to make sure the economy is strong enough
to withstand the move.
Others argue that the government should make a stronger
commitment to cut waste and the number of parliament members.
"We felt we had to have consensus on this issue, so we will
decide tomorrow," said Shinichiro Furumoto, a senior member of
the Democrats' tax and welfare reform panel.
"This won't drag on any longer. There is a feeling that we
have to show people we are willing to reform the government
before we raise taxes."
Some lawmakers are afraid of losing voter support after a
similar proposal to raise the sales tax contributed to big
election losses for the Democrats last year.
The last time the sales tax was raised to 5 percent from 3
percent, in 1997, it coincided with the Asian financial crisis
and is often blamed for pushing the economy into recession and
for turning voters against the government.