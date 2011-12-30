* Tax hikes unpopular but needed to repair public finances
* Tax hikes lead to defections from ruling party
By Yuko Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's ruling party tax
panel, facing growing public opposition, agreed on Friday on a
new timetable for increases in the sales tax, with the first
rise not coming until April 2014, six months later than
originally planned.
Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of
next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to
double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade to fund social
welfare programmes.
"This is a very big step forward," Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda told reporters.
"I am aware of criticism that the government should do
more to cut spending first. We will also continue to look to
that as well," he added.
But Noda has run into problems getting support, not just
from the public and the opposition but also from some members of
his Democratic Party. On Wednesday, nine junior members of the
party handed in requests to leave the party over the issue.
Democratic lawmakers debated the proposal from Thursday
afternoon until shortly after midnight, and agreed to raise the
5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10
percent in October 2015.
Lawmakers also won assurances that the government would push
the Bank of Japan to do more to end deflation and that the
government could halt tax hikes depending on the state of the
economy.
The government plans to submit the bills to parliament by
March, but passage is uncertain as opposition parties can use
their control of the upper house to block legislation.
Noda earlier on Thursday appealed to party members to come
up with a plan that included specific times for the sales tax to
be increased and urging them to be mindful of Europe's debt
woes.
"From the perspective of risk management, reform of social
welfare and taxes is something that must be done," he said.
A meeting on Wednesday lasting more than eight hours but
ended in stalemate as Democrat legislators failed to agree on
the earlier plan to raise the sales tax to 8 percent in October
2013 and then to 10 percent in April 2015.
Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed countries
but many politicians consider tax increases to be politically
taboo, given the drubbings ruling parties have got in past
elections when even just the possibility of raising taxes has
been a main issue.
Since peaking at 60 trillion yen ($771
billion) during fiscal
year 1991 amid the country's economic bubble era,
Japan's tax revenue has been on a steady
decline and is expected to shrink to about 41 trillion
yen during the current fiscal year through March 2012.
"Even if the economy improves tax revenues are unlikely
to top 40 trillion yen next year," Finance Minister Jun Azumi
said, according to Jiji news service.