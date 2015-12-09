TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's government will introduce
tax breaks on low-emission cars from April 2017 in a bid to
accelerate a shift to environment-friendly vehicles and to
support car sales, ruling party and government sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The plan will be implemented at the same time the country's
sales tax rises to 10 percent from the current 8 percent,
according to the sources, who insisted on anonymity because it
has not been finalised.
The car plan is contained in a draft of the ruling bloc's
annual tax code revision seen by Reuters.
Also in April 2017, the current automobile tax will be
revised and a car acquisition tax will be abolished.
Under the scheme, electric cars and highly fuel-efficient
cars will be tax exempt, and a tax rate of up to 3 percent will
be levied on car purchases depending on fuel efficiency.
The new measures should produce tax revenue of around 89
billion yen ($725 million) in the fiscal year ending in March
2018, about 21 billion yen lower than the current year's income
from the car acquisition tax, they said.
The draft tax revision is expected to be endorsed on
Thursday by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its
coalition ally Komeito.
($1 = 122.74 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)