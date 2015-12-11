TOKYO Dec 11 Japan's ruling coalition is
arranging to broaden exemptions in a planned sales tax hike to
cushion a blow to the flagging economy - a welcome move for
consumers but a setback to fiscal discipline.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) and small coalition ally Komeito are in the final stages
of a deal to exempt both fresh and processed foods from higher
sales tax when it is raised to 10 percent from 8 percent in
April 2017.
The exemption would lead to a loss of revenue worth more
than 1 trillion yen ($8.19 billion) - about a fifth of tax
income brought by the planned tax hike. The government must now
scramble for alternative funding sources to cover the revenue
hole.
The LDP had initially sought to limit the tax-hike exemption
to only fresh foods, but it has caved into Komeito's demand that
processed foods be also exempted to support low-income groups.
"They have come close to a deal. I want them to achieve the
best results," Abe told reporters on Friday.
The move is widely seen as politically-motivated and marks a
victory for Komeito, who wants to appeal to voters hit hard by
last year's sales tax rise to 8 percent from 5 percent, ahead of
the July upper house election.
Abe also needs to win the July polls to boost his grip on
power in both chambers of parliament with the help of Komeito,
which has solid vote-drawing power.
"This is Abe's response to Komeito ahead of the upper house
polls," said Hidenori Suezawa, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"If stable funding sources cannot be secured, however, that
would be negative for fiscal consolidation."
The government plans to fund the tax-hike exemption by
foregoing planned medical care breaks on low-income households
worth 400 billion yen. It has not secured other funding sources.
Ideas that have been floated among the government and
domestic media include raising cigarette tax, tapping
higher-than-expected tax income, foreign exchange reserves and
issuing extra bonds to fill the budget gap.
Some analysts worry that the confusion over the tax-hike
exemption may cause a further delay in the planned sales tax
rise, while Abe has said he would go ahead with the increase
barring a big financial crisis.
"That would be a setback for fiscal discipline and prompt
ratings agencies to downgrade Japan," Suezawa said.
($1 = 122.0500 yen)
