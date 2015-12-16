* Food to be exempted from planned hike in tax to 10 pct in
2017
* Tax-hike exemption negative for fiscal reform -analyst
* Exemption seen as politically-motivated for upper house
polls
* Govt must secure funding sources to avoid additional bond
issue
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's ruling coalition on
Wednesday endorsed an $8-billion exemption in a planned sales
tax hike, a move widely seen as a bid to lure voters in upper
house polls next year - a worrying signal of back-pedalling on
fiscal consolidation.
In the annual tax reform, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and small ally the Komeito party
agreed to keep the sales tax on food at the current 8 percent
when the nationwide sales tax rises to 10 percent in April 2017.
It would be the first time that Japan is adopting a lower
tax rates on food - similar to multiple value-added tax rates in
Europe - since the sales tax was introduced in 1989.
The move is expected to cause a loss of about 1 trillion yen
($8.20 billion) in revenue, or about a fifth of that brought by
the planned tax hike. The government plans to fund the exemption
by shelving planned medical care breaks on low-income households
worth 400 billion yen. It has not secured other funding
sources.
"Needless to say, the LDP and Komeito will consider the
matter earnestly, with the aim of resolving (the funding
issue)toward the end of next year," LDP tax panel chief Yoichi
Miyazawa told reporters.
Failure to secure funding sources would threaten Japan's aim
of balancing the primary budget - excluding new bond sales and
debt servicing - by fiscal 2020 in a bid to curb the heaviest
debt burden in the industrial world.
Nonetheless, Abe's LDP gave way to Komeito by allowing
tax-hike exemptions on both fresh and processed foods to support
low-income earners, apparently out of consideration for its
ally, whose vote-drawing power is key for many LDP lawmakers.
"The ruling parties' agreement on the tax exemption is
negative for fiscal consolidation," said Naomi Muguruma, senior
market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"The question is whether they can show a political will to
secure permanent funding sources, even if that means to
implement politically painful steps after the upper house
election next summer."
The ruling bloc also endorsed a plan to cut the effective
corporate tax to 29.97 percent from 32.11 percent now, effective
from April 2016, and take it further to 29.74 percent in fiscal
2018, while broadening the tax base to offset revenue loss.
The overall annual tax reform in fiscal 2016 will result in
cuts worth 20 billion yen in the national tax and another 20
billion yen in the local tax on an average-year basis, Miyazawa
said.
($1=121.9700 yen)
(Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)